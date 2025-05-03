IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,076.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

