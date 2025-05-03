iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 619,500.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.