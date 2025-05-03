Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 0.7 %

JRSH opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

