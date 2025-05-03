JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 81.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Confluent stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,490.79. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 7,342.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after buying an additional 2,319,919 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,658,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Confluent by 1,301.3% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,234,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 1,146,803 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,007,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

