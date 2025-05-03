Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at $190,104,420.77. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $955,001.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,328,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,219,789.53. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,863 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

