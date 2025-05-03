JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 94,531 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 41,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Olaplex Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $912.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,548 shares in the company, valued at $664,629.12. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at $502,027.20. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,269 shares of company stock worth $103,161 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

