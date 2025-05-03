JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $36.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.