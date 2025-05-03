JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $325,000 Position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 758.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Traeger were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Traeger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.42. Traeger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Traeger Profile

(Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

