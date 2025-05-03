KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

