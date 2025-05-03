Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.27. 1,070,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,808,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KC. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

