KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,437 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

