Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $215.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

