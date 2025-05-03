Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CART. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,646,426 shares in the company, valued at $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

