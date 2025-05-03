Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $43.52. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2,831,644 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CART. Wedbush cut their price target on Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 170.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after buying an additional 2,841,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Articles

