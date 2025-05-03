Mariner LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 39,520 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 102,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 53,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

