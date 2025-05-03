Mariner LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,596,000 after buying an additional 81,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,044 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 736.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 295,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $50.43 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $80,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,940.94. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

