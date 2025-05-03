Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 984.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
