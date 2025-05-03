Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 984.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.