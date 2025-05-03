Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.