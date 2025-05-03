Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

