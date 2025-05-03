Mariner LLC Buys 284 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,893,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 184,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

FTDR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

