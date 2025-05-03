Mariner LLC Buys 37,633 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group Stock Up 1.3 %

ICL Group stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

