Mariner LLC Buys 467 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

