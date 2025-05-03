Mariner LLC Buys 61,971 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSL opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Several research firms recently commented on SSL. Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

