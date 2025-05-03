Mariner LLC Buys 659 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.