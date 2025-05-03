Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in NIO by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

