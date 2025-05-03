Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.64% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVSE. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $56.53.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.