Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

