Mariner LLC Grows Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $176.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.