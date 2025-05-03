Mariner LLC Grows Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Summit Materials by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Stephens lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

