Mariner LLC Grows Position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000.

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 0.8 %

TEO opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Telecom Argentina from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

