Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 51.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11,595.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Barclays decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASB

Associated Banc Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.