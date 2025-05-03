Mariner LLC Has $394,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 252.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

OSIS opened at $224.86 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

