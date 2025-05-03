Mariner LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Azenta by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Azenta by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $26.96 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

