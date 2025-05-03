Mariner LLC Has $413,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLP. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

