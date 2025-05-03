Mariner LLC Has $425,000 Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 580.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 157,115 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGEM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $8.79 on Friday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $518.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $106,872.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,197.13. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

