Mariner LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.