Mariner LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 223.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

