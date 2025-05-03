Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Balchem Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $161.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
