Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 292,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $84.23 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

