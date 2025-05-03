Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 83,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE UTF opened at $25.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

