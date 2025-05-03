Mariner LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE FHI opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHI. UBS Group upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

