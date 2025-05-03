Mariner LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.