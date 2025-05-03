Mariner LLC Purchases 147 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EnerSys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $90.65 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EnerSys

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.