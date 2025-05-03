Mariner LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

