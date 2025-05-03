Mariner LLC Purchases 21,509 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNA. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 619,747 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $8,050,513.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,609,771 shares in the company, valued at $124,830,925.29. The trade was a 6.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,828,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,810,399. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair cut shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNA

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

NYSE FNA opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Paragon 28

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.