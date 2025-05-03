Mariner LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $222.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

