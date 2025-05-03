Mariner LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

