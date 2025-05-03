Mariner LLC Purchases New Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,154.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $75.23 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of -2.29.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $265,156.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,493.96. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. This trade represents a 54.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Laidlaw raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

