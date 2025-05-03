Mariner LLC Raises Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

