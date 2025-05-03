Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPNS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

